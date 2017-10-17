Woman frauded senior citizens in Kalamazoo by pretending to work for a bank

(Photo: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Police are looking for a woman who has been posing as a bank representative at senior living communities in order to get financial information from elderly residents.

Since August, Deirbra Collier has been identifying herself as a representative of a bank, saying she is from the fraud department. She will ask the residents for bank information over the phone, including debit and credit card numbers and pin numbers.

Collier would also set up a time with residents for her to pick up their cards, telling them she will come back with a new credit or debit card. According to police, she would tell the residents that their card was faulty in some way, like the chip is the wrong color.

Typically, Collier would use the cards immediately at area stores or would make online purchases for thousands of dollars. She has also nearly emptied bank accounts by using the stolen debit cards and pin numbers.

After using the victims' cards and financial information, Collier would continue to scam some of the residents for more money. In some cases, she would return to the victim's housing and go into their living space to get more information or new card numbers.

Collier is currently on felony probation for the same crimes, and she has absconded from the felony probation in light of the new offenses. Now, she has a felony probation violation warrant and felony use of a credit card warrant.

Police believe Collier is in Tennessee.

Anyone with information of Deirbra Collier’s whereabouts, or who may have been contacted in a similar manner by a person posing as a bank representative is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8078.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV