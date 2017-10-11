Woman gets jail time after deadly crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MICH. - A woman charged in a deadly crash in Allegan County back in March will serve 90 days in jail.

Alyssa Stark originally was charged with drunk driving causing death and serious injuries but she agreed to plead guilty to operating while intoxicated and no contest to a moving violation.

Stark was driving on U.S. 131 near Wayland when she lost control and slid into a ditch. One of the passengers, 15-year old Alexis Brown-Johnson of Grand Rapids, was thrown from the car and killed. Two other passengers were hurt.

