Woman in Nassar case: ‘I want to find some closure'

Dr. Larry Nassar listens to the testimony of a witness at a preliminary hearing Friday, February 17, 2017. Judge Donald Allen Jr. determined there was enough evidence in this case to bind Nasser to Circuit Court. (Photo: Robert Killips, Lansing State Journal)

MASON, MICH. - She was in the bathroom on a September morning last year when she saw a text message sent the night before.

It was a link to an article detailing two women's sexual assault allegations against now former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

"I opened (the text message) and saw what it was," the woman said Friday morning, sitting in a courtroom in Mason, during two hours of testimony. "I didn't read the article. I just saw the headline. And I fell on the bathroom floor."

She started crying, she testified. And her boyfriend came to the door to check on her.

"I believe I just handed him the phone for him to look at," the woman, who the State Journal isn't identifying because she has made sexual assault allegations, said. "And I said, 'I always knew it was going to happen.' And I always said that I would support anyone that came out (with allegations against Nassar). I always said that I would support them. And I just knew that my life was going to change."

Days later the woman, now in her 20s, was on the phone with Det. Sgt. Andrea Munford, of the Michigan State University Police Department. They spoke again by phone the next day, and met once in a restaurant for nearly four hours. The woman told police Nassar assaulted her when she was a child.

Two months later, Nassar, 53, of Holt was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13. He also faces three federal charges for obtaining, possessing or destroying child pornography images or video. An FBI agent testified in December that computers and hard drives found on Nassar's property in Holt contained at least 37,000 images or videos of child pornography, as well as videos that showed Nassar sexually assaulting young girls in a swimming pool.

Nassar worked for decades at Michigan State University and with USA Gymnastics. The university fired him in September. He left USA Gymastics in fall 2015 with little notice.

The Ingham County charges relate to alleged instances at Nassar's home between 1998 to 2005 when the woman says Nassar sexually assaulted her, including two specific instances — one on a small couch and one on a large couch — when he penetrated her vagina with his fingers. Nassar has not been charged with crimes related to his role as a doctor.

The woman testified in detail to other incidents, including times when Nassar exposed his erect penis to her while masturbating and rubbed his exposed penis against her feet. She gave specific details about where in Nassar's home the alleged incidents occurred.

PHOTO: Attorney’s with the State Attorney General’s Office Robyn Liddell, left, and Angela Povilatis argue the case in front of Judge Donald Allen Jr. that Dr. Larry Nassar should be procecuted in Circuit Court for sexually assaulting a minor child under the age of 13 Friday, February 17, 2017. (Photo: Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal)

More than an hour into her testimony, Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis asked the woman if there was any doubt in her mind that the incidents happened.

"No," the woman said. "None at all."

At the end of the nearly four-hour hearing, 55th District Court Judge Donald Allen Jr. ruled that there was enough evidence for Nassar to stand trial. He bound the case over to Ingham County Circuit Court despite one of Nassar's attorneys, Shannon Smith, arguing that the woman — the prosecution's only witness — wasn't credible.

Her argument focused on the fact that the woman testified that there were others she told about the abuse without describing penetration, a detail she included when she spoke to Munford in September. The timing was key, Smith argued, because without penetration the possible charges against Nassar would have been second or fourth degree, for which the statute of limitations would have run out. With penetration, he faces first degree criminal sexual conduct charges, which have no statute of limitations.

As she was making her argument, Allen cut her off and said that during the testimony when the woman showed emotion it seemed to be prompted by her reliving certain events while on the witness stand.

He added that the woman testified that she told Munford about the penetration before she learned of the statute of limitations could be a factor in whether Nassar was charged.

"I do find that (the woman) is credible," Allen said minutes before sending the case to Circuit Court.

After the hearing ended, Attorney General Bill Schuette issued a statement, saying "I admire the courage of the young woman who had to relive her terrifying experience and I am grateful that Judge Allen bound over Dr. Nassar on these extremely serious charges.”

Nassar's defense attorneys called only one witness, one of the woman's former counselors she said had spoken with her parents and Nassar about the alleged abuse.

PHOTO: Dr. Gary Stollak, formerly an MSU counselor, listens as Judge Donald Allen Jr. dismisses him as a witness after objections by the procecutor Friday, February 17, 2017. (Photo: Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal)

Dr. Gary Stollak, who said he retired in 2010 after more than 40 years working at MSU, testified that since he retired he had a stroke and didn't remember speaking with the woman, her parents or Nassar. Allen ruled that since Stollak didn't remember the sessions he couldn't testify.

Sexual assault allegations against Nassar were first made public by the Indianapolis Star in a report in September that detailed allegations against Nassar by two former gymnasts. Since that story, more than 60 women or girls have made sexual assault allegations against Nassar to law enforcement, officials have said.

To date, at least 38 women or girls are involved in two lawsuits against MSU, and Nassar has been sued by 40 women in at least six lawsuits. Several of those lawsuits also name USA Gymnastics as a co-defendant.

The largest lawsuit is in federal court in Grand Rapids. It was filed Jan. 10 with 18 plaintiffs but has since increased to 37, with two women filing motions on Wednesday to join the lawsuit.

All of the allegations detailed in court documents related to those lawsuits allege sexual assault during medical appointments. Nassar, through his attorneys, has denied any wrongdoing and said he performed legitimate medical procedures.

On Friday, the woman testified that as a child she trusted Nassar. He was an adult, she added, and she had no reason to believe that what he was doing was wrong.

PHOTO: Dr. Larry Nassar and his attorney’s, Shannon Smith and Matt Newburg listen to Judge Donald Allen Jr. make the determination that Nassar will be bound over to Circuit Court and be tried on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person younger than 13 Friday, February 17, 2017. (Photo: Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal)

It wasn't until she was in the sixth grade, she testified, that she realized what Nassar did to her was wrong.

Soon after that realization, the woman testified, she told her parents some of what Nassar did, but didn't mention the penetration. Her parents' serious reaction, she said, made her think she had done something wrong. Her father didn't believe her, the woman testified, and over several years pressured her to finally say that she had lied.

The woman began seeing Stollak shortly after she told her parents. At one point, she testified, Stollak brought Nassar into his office with her parents to discuss the allegations. Nassar denied that he abused the woman. Police weren't contacted.

Before she went to college, the woman testified, she told her father that she hadn't lied about Nassar. The next summer, she told him exactly what the abuse entailed, including that Nassar had penetrated her with his fingers. Her father passed away in March 2016.

Povilaitis, the assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, asked the woman if it's easy for her to talk about what she says Nassar did. The woman said it's gotten easier since she's had to give the details repeatedly since September, but that it still isn't comfortable.

Povilaitis then asked if the criminal case -- and testifying in a courtroom full of strangers and media with cameras -- was something she wanted to do.

"I'm not sure wanted is the word," the woman said. "I want to do the right thing. I want to find some closure in this process. And I want to support anyone else who has experienced what I experienced at the hands of the same person."

