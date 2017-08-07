Woman killed in confrontation with Marine City police

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

MARINE CITY, MICH. - A 36-year-old woman is dead after confronting officers with a gun Friday in Marine City.

Officers found the Richmond woman in her vehicle in the 1700 block of South Parker Street Friday evening.

During the incident, the woman confronted officers with the gun. She was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Marine City Police Department requested the St. Clair County Sheriff Department handle the shooting investigation.

Sheriff Tim Donnellon said it is typical to have an outside agency investigate officer-involved shootings.

He said the officer is on administrative leave during the investigation.

Further information has not been released. Marine City Police Chief Jim Heaslip could not be reached for comment Sunday.

Marine City's last reported officer-related shooting was in March 2012.

Edward Malinowski pointed a gun at a Marine City officer and was shot on the bridge over the Belle River at Fairbanks Street and Belle River Avenue.

Malinowski had called 911 and reported he was suicidal. He said he was going to jump off the bridge after being caught sexually assaulting a girl.

He later pleaded guilty to 10 criminal sexual conduct charges and no contest to resisting, obstructing or assaulting a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon. Malinowski was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison.

A Marine City officer was also involved in a shooting in January 2004. Heaslip was cleared in the fatal shooting of Tomo Perkovic of Shelby Township, but a jury later determined excessive force was used and awarded Perkovic's family $6.8 million in a civil suit.

Perkovic was shot in the chest in the 7300 block of Shea Road in Cottrellville Township. Heaslip had responded to the scene on a report of a man shouting and beating on the door of a house.

Officials said Perkovic charged Heaslip with a snow shovel.

Perkovic's family said he had gotten his vehicle stuck in a ditch and was looking for help.

