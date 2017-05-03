Woman robbed, hit by car in Grand Rapids

A 26-year-old woman is recovering after being robbed at gunpoint and hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 26-year-old woman is recovering after being robbed at gunpoint and hit by a car in Grand Rapids this morning.

Police say the woman was approached by a man with a gun who wanted her cell phone near the intersection of Garden Street and Prospect Avenue on Wednesday, May 3.

The man was able to rob her of the phone before taking off. The woman saw a car approaching and ran toward it for help, but was hit instead. The driver that hit her did not stop.

Neighbors heard her calling for help and called 911.

She suffered some cuts and bruises, but is expected to be OK.

Police are still looking for the suspect that robbed her and the driver that hit her. At this time, descriptions of the man or the car have not been released.

If you have any information, please call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 1-866-774-2345.

