Woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend in Kalamazoo; attempted murder charges filed

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A 52-year-old man is in jail after stabbing his ex-girlfriend on Sunday in Kalamazoo.

Police learned of the crime after the victim drove herself to Bronson Hospital on Jan. 15.

She told police she was giving her ex-boyfriend a ride when he assaulted her. After the attack, he refused to let her to seek medical treatment for a undisclosed amount of time. After pleading with the suspect, she was able to convince him to let her to go to the hospital.

He ordered her to let him out of the car a few blocks away.

The suspect was later found by officers in a home in the Edison Neighborhood. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail and charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment and domestic assault, third offense.

