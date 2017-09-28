Woman who made child porn with her husband gets 30 years in prison

A woman who sent child porn to her husband to turn him on and made sexually explicit videos of toddlers in her home is going to prison for 30 years in what police called "the worst case" they'd seen in decades.

Anngela Boyle, 27, of White Lake Township was sentenced today in U.S. District Court, one week after her husband, Colin Boyle — a twice-convicted sex-offender who writes poetry in prison — received a 60-year sentence for his crime.

The couple previously pleaded guilty to running a pornography scheme that involved taking nude photos and videos of four children ages ranging in age from 1 to 9.

According to court documents, Anngela Boyle admitted to federal agents that she and her husband together engaged a 1-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy in sexually explicit activity on at least four occasions.

“This type of investigation will always rock a community to its core, and the gravity of the crime and the helplessness of the victims impacts even seasoned investigators,” Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh previously said.

In addition to federal pornography crimes, the couple were also charged with criminal sexual conduct by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Anngela Boyle pleaded guilty in that case and received a 25-to-60 year prison sentence in March. Her husband received the same sentence.

According to court documents and Lake Orion police, Colin and Anngela Boyle came under investigation in 2015 after a trail of electronic evidence led authorities to believe that the husband had been accessing child pornography on the Internet.

A raid of their home followed. Evidence was seized, including a camera that contained a video of a nude 1-year-old girl, whom the couple knew.

Agents interviewed the couple. Both admitted to sending each other child pornography over their cell phones.

In April, Colin Boyle pleaded guilty to two federal counts of producing child pornography. He faced life in prison. U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain gave him 60 years, instead, which essentially amounts to a life sentence as there is no parole in the federal courts.

Boyle's attorney, Kimberly Stout, had urged the judge to make sure her client gets mental health treatment while in prison. She described him as a gifted poet who has suffered from mental health issues his entire life and is aware that he is sick and needs medical help.

In a sign of support for her client, Stout included some of his poetry in her court filing, stating the poems illustrate Boyle's "insight into his depression and ability to write."

One of them reads: "No longer cover the truth. Saying goodbye, a meaningless embrace, a closing car door, Now standing alone, Just the wind and I."

