Woman who shot into McDonalds over bacon-less burger to stay in prison

Shaneka Torres

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Shaneka Torres was found guilty of firing into a McDonald's restaurant at 28th Street and Madison in Grand Rapids, in February of 2014. She was upset because the restaurant apparently left the bacon off her cheeseburger -- twice.

Torres attorneys appealed, largely because during closing arguments of the trial, the prosecutor mentioned the fact that Torres did not testify. At that time the judge reminded the jury that Torres did not have to testify.

This week, the appeals court found Torres got a fair trial, despite that remark.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV