GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A former Wyoming letter carrier who admitted to pilfering cash and gift cards from his route was sentenced Monday, Jan. 23 to a year in federal prison and slapped with a $500 fine.

Alexis Odelin was indicted in July for theft of mail contents while working for the U.S. Postal Service in Wyoming. The thefts occurred between January and May, 2016. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge in September.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Jonker also ordered that Odelin pay $1,800 in restitution and serve three years on supervised release once he gets out of prison.

The mail theft charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. He stole gift cards, cash and other items of value from various greeting cards, according to the indictment.

Odelin “feels terrible about his behavior and knows it was him being stupid and not thinking about the outcome,’’ defense attorney David L. Kaczor wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Odelin, 27, who is married with three children, was hired by the postal service despite a 2015 shoplifting conviction in Wyoming.

Odelin pleaded guilty in August 2015 to retail fraud at Walmart and was sentenced to one year of probation. Within two months, he was hired by the post office. Odelin lost that job after the indictment was filed.

After losing his job with the post office, Odelin landed a position at Speedway, 1300 Burton St. SW, just a few blocks north of the Wyoming Police Department.

A Speedway manager contacted Wyoming police after determining $500 had been stolen over a span of four days. Odelin was charged with a misdemeanor count of embezzlement, and pleaded guilty. A Wyoming District Court judge in October placed him on probation for a year.

