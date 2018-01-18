Family of Ana Carrillo call Andrew Hudson a monster, ask him why he killed the mother of three during his sentencing on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Wyoming man who admitted to stabbing ex-girlfriend Ana Carrillo in the neck, burying her body beneath a tree and then lying to detectives about her whereabouts was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 18, to between 40 and 100 years in prison.

Sentencing for 39-year-old Andrew Hudson comes 4½ months after he fatally stabbed Carrillo at his home in Wyoming. Hudson told police he hid the body near the Grand River in Walker, but eventually directed them to his mother’s home in Grand Rapids Township. Carrillo's remains were found in a shallow grave.

The family of Ana Carrillo attended today’s sentencing. Several wore buttons and shirts bearing her image.

"May you rot in hell,'' Birdie Carrillo, the victim's anguished mother, said outside of court.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock had harsh words for Hudson, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence as part of a plea deal with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

In exchange for his pleas last month, a separate perjury case was dismissed. The plea agreement called for a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Andrew Hudson entered pleas to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. The plea agreement called for a minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The accord required that Hudson tell police where he put Carrillo’s body. It was found in the yard of his mother’s home off of Maguire Avenue south of Three Mile Road NE in Grand Rapids Township.

The prosecutor’s office also agreed to drop perjury charges against three people, including Hudson’s parents.

“To date there is no evidence that leads us to believe anything other than the defendant acted alone in the murder and in the disposal of her body,’’ Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Kellee Koncki said during the December plea hearing.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said his office had a strong circumstantial case against Hudson even without a body. But a conviction without a body would have been difficult for Carrillo’s family, he said.

“We took first-degree murder off the table and then offered second-degree murder because we wanted the body,’’ Becker said earlier. “We wanted the body for the family. Without that, we wouldn’t have had the body.’’

Dismissing charges against Hudson’s parents and step-mother, he said, was part of the package.

Hudson’s mother, Nancy DeCamp, 63, father, Lyle Hudson, 62, and Lyle Hudson’s common-law wife, Angela Ruth Wilson, 57, were facing up to life in prison for perjury.

Carrillo, 35, was last seen alive on Sept. 3. Police say Hudson lured Carrillo to his home on Colby Avenue SW under the pretense of picking up their three children. The kids were not there, however.

Blood evidence, the contents of a burn barrel and statements Hudson made to family members was among evidence presented against him at a preliminary hearing in Wyoming District Court.

Soon after her disappearance, family members searched for her body in Newaygo County. The search then focused on the Grand River in Walker. Hudson accompanied investigators on a search near Johnson Park off of Butterworth Drive SW in Walker. The Nov. 8 search took place the same afternoon his preliminary hearing got underway.

Cellphone date taken from Hudson’s phone the morning of Sept. 3 placed him in the area of Johnson Park. Becker said he believes Hudson was at Johnson Park looking for a place to dump the body before finally opting for his mother’s house in Grand Rapids Township.

Hudson on Nov. 9 told police where they could find Carrillo’s body. He then agreed to have his criminal case advance to Kent County Circuit Court for plea negotiations.

“We’re happy he’s not going to be able to get out any time before 40 years,’’ Birdie Carrillo said after the December plea hearing. "We’re grateful for that. Would we have liked more? Probably.’’

