Wyoming man severely beats 70-year-old father

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 34-year-old man from Wyoming is in jail for severely beating this 70-year-old father.

It happened on Monday morning at a home on Thornwood Drive in Georgetown Township.

Police say Bret Bardwell entered his father's home and beat him with an unidentified object while his father was laying in bed.

After the attack, Bradwell's father was able to call for help from a neighbor's home. He suffered head and facial injuries, as well as a broken wrist. He remains in the hospital.

Bardwell was arrested Monday evening at his home in Wyoming -- he is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and home invasion.

