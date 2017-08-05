Wyoming Police investigate possible shooting

WYOMING, MICH. - The Wyoming Department of Public safety is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday, August 4, near the intersection of Chicago Dr SW & Nagel Ave SW.

Police were on the scene after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Cruisers were in the parking lot of Waalkes Food Market. Police on scene would not give us much information other than that they are currently investigating a shooting. Most of the police had left the scene before 9 p.m.

Police did not release any information about a suspect or victim in the shooting at this time.

(This is a developing story, check back for updates.)

