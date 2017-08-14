Daycare owner enters plea in death of Korey Brown

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Keysha Collins pleaded no contest Friday in Muskegon County Circuit court to second-degree attempted child neglect -- as part of the plea deal with prosecutors a charge of second-degree child abuse was dropped.

The Muskegon judge committed to sentencing Collins to one-year probation. A one-year jail sentence could be imposed if Collins violates her probation.

Collins is the owner of Keysha's Keepers daycare where 1-year-old Korey Brown died in April. Brown was found not moving in a playpen at the daycare. Police said an unidentified 8-year-old may have been responsible for causing injuries to Brown. Both children were left unattended for a period of time.

Brown's mother, Bryanna Reasonover told WZZM 13 in April her son had bite marks and bruises on his face.

