Deceptive donation bin operator getting sued by AG Schuette

American Textile Recycling Service clothing and shoe donation bin. (Photo: Courtesy of ATRS, Inc.)

LANSING, MICH. - Attorney General Bill Schuette has filed a lawsuit against the clothing donation bin operator American Textile Recycling Service (ATRS), Inc. for using deceptive wording.

According to a news release from Schuette's office, ATRS, Inc. has bins located throughout Michigan, including Lansing, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and the surrounding areas.

The donation bins state that the Michigan Humane Society "receives 100% of the market value of every donation received." However, ATRS pays Michigan Humane Society just 6%. Michigan law requires that all charitable solicitations to be truthful.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV