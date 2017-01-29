Close Delta experiencing IT issues, grounding all domestic flights Staff , WZZM 8:14 PM. EST January 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Delta Airlines is experiencing IT issues according to Gerald R. Ford Airport Twitter. The airline is grounding all domestic flights, as a result. Follow @Delta for updates. (© 2017 WZZM) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 'Can you hear me' phone scam Hundreds attend march against Betsy Devos WZZM 13 On-Target Forecast Naked woman standing in road stops traffic Woman living without power since Thanksgiving GRPD Officers Suspended Caregiver in assault video arrested Kenowa Hills hosting benefit basketball game WZZM Live Radar Man accused of taking peep photos of woman More Stories Hundreds marched outside of Gerald R. Ford Airport… Jan 29, 2017, 8:32 p.m. Grand Valley State University President issues… Jan 29, 2017, 1:29 p.m. Delta experiencing IT issues, grounding all domestic flights Jan 29, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
