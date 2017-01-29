WZZM
Delta experiencing IT issues, grounding all domestic flights

Staff , WZZM 8:14 PM. EST January 29, 2017

Delta Airlines is experiencing IT issues according to Gerald R. Ford Airport Twitter. 

The airline is grounding all domestic flights, as a result. 

Follow @Delta for updates. 

