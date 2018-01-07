Deputies: Alcohol may have played a role in fatal Solon Twp. crash

SOLON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 23-year-old man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near White Creek Avenue between 18 Mile Road and Wiersma Street in Solon Township.

The man drove his vehicle off the roadway and hit a tree -- he died instantly. He was the only person in the vehicle when he crashed.

Deputies do believe that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

