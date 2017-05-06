Deputies: Car fire kills one person, possibly 19-year-old woman

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Editor's note: The original press release from Isabella County Sheriff's Office state the victim could have been an 18-year-old woman from Weidman. They have since sent a correction -- the victim could have been a 19-year-old.

One person was found dead inside of a vehicle on fire early Saturday morning.

The vehicle, 2004 Ford Escape, was found on fire around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday morning on North Coldwater Road near El Camino Grande Road in Sherman Township. Deputies and Nottawa Sherman Fire Department arrived on scene around the same time to respond to the incident.

Investigation shows that the Escape left the road and traveled through a ditch before hitting a driveway and flipping end over end.

Once fire crews were able to put the fire out, they found the body. Police believe the victim could have been a 19-year-old woman from the Weidman area. The deputies were able to match the partial VIN number on the car to a registration matching a resident of Weidman.

Police say, the victim can't be positively identified until after a Medical Examiner's review.

This incident remains under investigation by the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, anyone with information should contact them at 989-772-5911.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

