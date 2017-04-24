Deputies seek suspects in armed robbery at Holland car wash

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men who they say robbed a Holland resident with a weapon at a car wash Monday, April 24.

The 33 year old victim told deputies he was at Classics Car Wash on 144th Avenue around 10 a.m. when two black men approached him. He said they asked for change and while he was gathering money, they attacked him with a sharp object.

The man was treated at Holland Hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies believe the suspects are 20-25 years old. One has short hair with waves. The other suspect has dreadlocks and a small cross tattoo on his forehead.

If you have information, call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.

