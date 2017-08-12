WZZM
Detroit Red Wings condemn use of logo in Charlottesville protest

Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 1:10 PM. EDT August 12, 2017

DETROIT, MICH. - As images began pouring out from violent protests in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, a familiar symbol showed up in an odd place.

The Detroit Red Wings have released a statement condemning the use of their logo by white nationalists at a rally in Charlottesville. 

"The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today in Charlottesville, Va.  The Red Wings believe that Hockey is for Everyone and we celebrate the great diversity of our fan base and our nation.  We are exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration."

A state of emergency was declared on Saturday as clashes erupted among thousands of alt-right demonstrators, counter-protesters, white nationalists and supporters of Black Lives Matter. 

 

