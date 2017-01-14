DNR officer rescues man passed out from carbon monoxide poisoning

(Photo: David Kenyon, Michigan DNR David Kenyon)

INWOOD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - An officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is being credited with rescuing a man who was overcome with carbon monoxide.

UPDATE: The DNR reissued the news release to include that Mr. Haug did not survive. This is not new information, it was not included in the original issue of the release.

Officials say conservation officer Mike Evink rescued the man this week in Schoolcraft County.

According to DNR officials, the incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, when Evink was dispatched to a home along Hutt Lake Drive in Schoolcraft County.

A deliveryman for Suburban Propane, had gone to fill a propane tank at the home of 59-year-old Ronald Haug. Arriving at the house in Inwood Township, the driver noticed Haug on the floor of his garage. The deliveryman went into the garage and tried to revive Haug and also called police.

“He told the dispatcher he was getting dizzy and couldn’t do CPR any longer,” Evink said. “Dispatchers then lost contact with him.”

Evink, who had been at Indian Lake State Park, roughly 15 miles away, went to the home, driving his four-wheel-drive patrol vehicle through 5 or 6 miles of unplowed roadway to reach the house.Once there, he saw footprints leading into the garage.

“I opened the service door to the garage and saw two individuals on the ground,” Evink said.

Evink said the deliveryman had a pulse and was breathing, but was unresponsive. Mr. Haug had no pulse and also did not respond. The men had been overcome by carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless toxic gas.Mr. Haug did not survive.

“The delivery man was barely alive,” said Lt. Eugene “Skip” Hagy, a DNR district law supervisor out of the Newberry office. “Mike opened the big garage door and worked to get the victim fresh air and kept trying to get him conscious.”

An ambulance with advanced life support paramedics from Manistique Public Safety got to the house at 4:24 p.m., about 15 minutes after Evink had arrived.

“Had Mike not arrived when he did, there would have likely been two fatalities,” Hagy said.

The deliveryman was in stable condition when he was rushed to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique. Officers interviewed him Thursday night. He was being treated and monitored. No further update was available today on his condition.

The source of the carbon monoxide is still being investigated.

“The efforts of CO Evink demonstrate the types of lifesaving incidents our officers can be called to respond to at any given moment,” said Lt. Pete Wright, acting Captain for the DNR Region 1 Law Enforcement Division. “He is a great example of the capable type of person we train our officers to be.”

Four days earlier, in a search and rescue incident, Evink was involved in aiding two stranded snowmobilers in Alger County.

64 year-old David Vorhes of Trenary and 56 year old Mike Lasley of West Bloomfield were riding east of Munising in a backcountry area in Burt Township. The two riders were broke down and lost, off trail in 4-5 feet of snow, along the Clyde Lake Road, north of Trail 88 and 43, south of the Adams Truck Trail.

Evink, along with U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer David Tembreull were able to get the two men to safety.

“These two incidents are examples of the important role Michigan conservation officers play in lifesaving and search and rescue operations throughout the state,” said Gary Hagler, chief of the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Conservation officers are well-trained and routinely respond to a wide range of situations where people find themselves in need of assistance.”

