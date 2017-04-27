Dogs seized by police were injured from bites, vet says

As Circuit Court Judge Sarah Lincoln looks on, Corporal Andrew Olsen displays a harness to the jury. (Photo: Trace Christenson, Battle Creek Enquirer)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - Pitbulls seized during a Battle Creek police raid last summer had injuries to their heads, legs, shoulders and faces, a veterinarian testified Wednesday.

Dr. Dale Borders said the dogs were injured by punctures and tears from other canine teeth.

Five dogs were seized during what began as a drug raid at 168 Battle Creek Ave. on July 13, police and prosecutors said. They were owned by Javaan James, 27, of Battle Creek, who is being tried on charges of possession of dogs for fighting and animal cruelty. He faces up to eight years in prison because of prior felony convictions.

Testimony continues Thursday before Circuit Judge Sarah Lincoln.

Borders, called by Assistant Calhoun County Prosecutor Karen Pawloski, said he examined four of the five dogs which were seized and found fresh injuries on two, signs of old injuries on one and signs one was underweight. He saw but did not examine a fifth dog.

Prosecutors have argued that James kept the dogs chained in the backyard of the house and had equipment to train them for fighting.

Defense attorney J. Thomas Schaeffer said in his opening statement Tuesday that James trained the dogs to show and compete against other pitbulls in endurance and strength competitions but not fighting.

Torrie Haywood, a veterinarian technician at the Calhoun County Animal Center in Battle Creek, said she helped treat the dogs for several months after they were seized.

She said none of the dogs were aggressive toward people but three -- China, Chopper and Daisy -- wanted to fight other dogs and two others -- Mayweather and Chico -- were afraid of other dogs.

The three aggressive dogs were eventually euthanized and the other two were sent to animal rescue organizations for adoption.

MIke Ehart, an animal control officer for the City of Battle Creek, said he was called after police raided the home and found the dogs in the backyard.

He noted injuries to some of the dogs and and found heavy log chains securing the dogs and also found harnesses, a treadmill, a flirt pole used to entice and exercise dogs, ribbons and trophies and medications at the home.

He said James told them two of the dogs had been in a fight the night before and he found the dogs were not aggressive toward people but three were aggressive toward other dogs whenever they were walking in the shelter.

"They would hit the fence trying to get to other dogs," Ehart said.

