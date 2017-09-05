Drive-by shots fired leads to arrest of one in GR

(Photo: Courtesy of Grand Rapids Police Recruiting Dept. / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police are still searching for two suspects involved in a drive-by shots fired incident that occurred around 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Lt. Terry Dixon said the vehicle involved has been recovered and one suspect has been arrested, but it is unclear his involvement in the incident. There were no injuries, but a home was hit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

