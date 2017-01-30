Driver accused of hitting pedestrian with truck identified

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

EGLESTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 30-year-old Muskegon County man is charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and driving on a restricted license. Charles Loomis is accused of hitting a 21-year old Egelston Township man on Chandler Street near Apple Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 28 shortly after 9 p.m. Police say he left the scene without stopping.

Both charges against Charles Loomis were authorized by the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office. The victim, who has not been identified by police was taken to Hackley Hospital. Police describe his injuries as critical.

Michigan State Police located and arrested Loomis shortly after the crash. He was released from the Muskegon County jail after posting bond. A booking photo was not made available by the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies do not blieve alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police 616-866-4411.

Contact Jon Mills: jonmills@wzzm13.com. Follow him on Twitter @JonMills20.

(© 2017 WZZM)