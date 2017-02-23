Driver charged in freeway accident that injured two, including a Wyoming police officer

(Photo: Wyoming Police Department)

WYOMING, MICH. (WZZM) - A Dorr man was arraigned today on charges stemming from a freeway accident earlier this month that injured a Wyoming police officer and the motorist he was assisting on U.S. 131.

Jeffrey Lee Huizinga, 36, is charged with failing to use due care when passing a stationary emergency vehicle, a two-year felony.

He’s also charged with moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function for injuries suffered by a Grand Rapids woman standing outside her disabled pickup truck. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

Huizinga, who has a clean driving record, pleaded not guilty during a brief appearance in Wyoming District Court. He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court in early March for a probable cause hearing.

The accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 1 in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 near 44th Street SW.

Wyoming officer Ryan Silvis was assisting a Grand Rapids woman, who lost control of her pickup and struck a concrete barrier dividing the north and southbound lanes.

Silvis activated the overhead lights of his patrol car and parked behind the disabled vehicle, which was blocking the left lane and part of the middle lane. The disabled motorist, identified as Kelsey Morgan Hickey, was standing next to the concrete barrier.

Huizinga's vehicle, travelling in the left passing lane, collided with the pickup. The impact sent Silvis flying more than 30 feet forward, Wyoming police said. Hickey was pinned between Huizinga's car and the concrete barrier.

Hickey and Silvis were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries; Huizinga was not hurt. Silvis has since returned to work.

The accident was investigated by Michigan State Police.

“Jeffrey Huizinga failed to yield and use due care while passing a stationary police vehicle,’’ Trooper Jay Sweetland wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “Huizinga caused a crash, causing injury to Officer Silvis and Kelsey Hickey. The injuries sustained to both required hospitalization.’’

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety called attention to the accident to remind the public to slow down and proceed with caution when they observe emergency lights.

The Michigan Emergency Vehicle Caution law requires that motorists move to an open lane or slow down and pass with caution when they encounter stationary emergency vehicles, which includes police, fire, rescue, ambulance and road service.

On Thursday, Feb. 23 police released dash cam video of the crash.

WARNING: Police say the video may be graphic.

