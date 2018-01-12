Herb Theodore photographed a Plainwell Community School bus crossing railroad tracks while a train was approaching. (Photo: Herb Theodore)

PLAINWELL, MICH. - The pictures on Facebook have been shared more than 1600 times - a school bus which appears to drive over railroad tracks while a train is approaching.

"All pictures were taken within that 60 second period," Herb Theodore said.

Herb Theodore took five pictures within seconds of one another at the Main Street railroad tracks in Plainwell.

"You would think that school bus drivers always choose the safe course in carrying people's kids to and from school every day," Theodore said.

He said there were students on the bus.

"I did have a lady on Facebook say that her kid was on there and that her kid had told her about it and she didn't believe it until she saw my story," Theodore said.

He notified Plainwell Community Schools immediately.

"The flashers and the bells were working properly as far as I could tell, I know that the lady that contacted me sad that her son that was on the bus had mentioned to her that the train was blowing its horn while they were crossing the crossing," Theodore said.

What could have happened is something he hopes the bus driver comes to realize.

"I think in our every day lives people get in a hurry, they become complacent and you make unsafe decisions and I think that's what it was, 'well the train is far enough away I think, so I'm going to take this decision and unsafe action and cross the tracks with the flashers going' which isn't right," Theodore said.

He hopes the incident serves as a reminder.

"Complacency is not a good thing and I think that's what this thing teaches people. You drive in your car every day, these trains can't stop on a dime," Theodore said.

That specific railroad crossing doesn't have a guard rail, but as Theodore said, it does have flashing lights and sounds.

We spoke to the superintendent of Plainwell Community Schools who confirmed that bus driver has been placed on paid administrative leave.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV