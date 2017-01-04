WZZM
Drowning caused death of missing man, police say

Staff , WZZM 4:18 PM. EST January 04, 2017

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Department of Public Safety in St. Joseph says the man who was found dead near the lakeshore over the holiday weekend died because of drowning. 

The body of Dilbag Singh, 38, was discovered Sunday, Jan. 1, at Glenlord Beach, according to a St. Joseph police department news release. 

Singh was reported missing Friday, Dec. 30. His car was found a day later below the bluff near the Lake Michigan shoreline by Lakeshore Drive and Hilltop Road. 

Authorities say the toxicology report could be several more weeks. 

 

