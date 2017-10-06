Drunk driver crashes into GRPD cruiser, tries to flee

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a police cruiser Saturday morning.

Grand Rapids Police say the initial crash happened in the early morning hours at Michigan Street and Monroe Avenue. After hitting the cruiser, the driver tried to flee and crashed into another vehicle before being arrested at Michigan Street and Lafayette.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

