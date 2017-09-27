DTE Energy grants $1 million to The Nature Conservancy

OVAL BEACH, MICH. - DTE Energy granted $1 million to The Nature Conservancy on Thursday, Sept. 27.

This money will go toward preserving Lake Michigan's coasts through dune restoration, as well as, green infrastructure efforts in Detroit.

“The Nature Conservancy is very happy to be working with the DTE Energy Foundation in finding solutions to issues that have such a big impact on both people and nature,” said Helen Taylor, the Conservancy’s state director in Michigan, in a press release about the grant.

The grant will allow invasive species removal projects to continue, which are imperative for preserving the coastal lands. This money will be especially helpful for a project currently underway along Lake Erie to preserve the marsh.

Detroit will receive new green alternatives to handling the challenge of clean water using natural plant material to absorb, retain and slow stormwater runoff into the Detroit River.

