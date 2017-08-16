DTE Energy releases statement on Corner Bar fire

Drone footage of the Corner Bar in Rockford provided by Geoff Garman, owner of Aerial Views MI. The video was taken on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo: Geoff Garman)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - DTE Energy is responding to the fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford on Monday morning. Their statement reads:

"DTE Energy was notified of a fire at the Corner Bar in Rockford at 5:31 a.m. A DTE tech was on site within 20 minutes. Due to the fire, DTE could not safely access the cut off for the gas near the building and instead deployed crews to shut off the gas at the main pipeline. This required carefully excavating at two locations a safe distance from the fire. Then, crews began the process of pinching the plastic gas main to stop the flow of gas to the Corner Bar, which also affected service to nine nearby customers. The natural gas supply was cut off at 8:31 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and DTE Energy is working closely with local first responders in this investigation. We are very grateful to both the first responders for their diligent work, and the Rockford community for the outpouring of support shown to this West Michigan landmark.

Our only comfort at this time is that there are no apparent injuries as a result of the fire."

The city of Rockford has closed off Main Street and Courtland Street for several days while engineers and architects assess the building to determine what is salvageable. The traffic pattern will be different for at least a week, as crews continue to sift through debris to determine the sequence of the fire.

