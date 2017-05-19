Eagles lodge 'fully engulfed' in flames in White Cloud

The Eagles lodge located in White Cloud damaged in fire on Friday, May 19. (Photo: Roger Lenneman, WZZM 13)

WHITE CLOUD, MICH. - Firefighters are still on scene of a fire that is causing significant damage to a White Cloud Eagles lodge.

An employee of a nearby business says that the White Cloud Eagles Aerie, located at 461 North Evergreen Drive in White Cloud was fully engulfed in flames around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Newaygo County Dispatchers say the fire is still active and crews are continuing the fight the flames.

It is not yet know what started the fire.

We have crews headed to the area to find out more.

