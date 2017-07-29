Early morning crash on East Beltline kills one

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - A 29-year-old man died in an accident that happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, according to Grand Rapids Police.

The accident happened at East Beltline and Lake Dr Southeast. Police arrived on scene to the two vehicle crash where they found one car in the ravine east of the intersection.

GRPD investigating a crash on Beltline. Parts of Beltline closed - seek alternate route. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/aHKsmhFbwL — Nina DeSarro (@Nina_DeSarro) July 29, 2017

The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver involved, a 21-year-old male, was sent to an area hospital and released.

The accident is still under investigation, and police say that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call GRPD Traffic Unit at 616-456-3938 or the Silent Observer at 774-2345.

