(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

An explosive big play offense helped East Kentwood to a 46-32 win on the road at Forest Hills Northern Friday night.

The Falcons were down 10-7 when Jacobie Welch took over. He caught two long touchdown passes from Kyle Dent and scored another touchdown on an interception to put East Kentwood in front for good.

The Falcons move to 4-0 with the win.

