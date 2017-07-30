Eastbound I-94 reopens in Detroit after 2 killed by gunfire

DETROIT - Eastbound I-94 has reopened this afternoon after being closed for several hours following the fatal shooting of two Detroit-area residents on the highway early Sunday morning.

While the highway is now open, Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department are continuing to investigate the deaths of two 27-year olds who were found dead, due to gunshot wounds, at approximately 2:45 a.m. today.

State police and troopers responded to a report of a vehicle on the median shoulder in the area of eastbound I-94 and Livernois. That stretch of the highway was closed by the two police departments from around 3 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Police say multiple shots were fired over a stretch of eastbound I-94, "leading to where the victim vehicle came to rest." The two victims were male and female, but currently unidentified.

"The MSP does not take an incident like this lightly," said Lt. Joseph Brodeur, Assistant Post Commander of the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post. "We will mobilize our considerable resources to solve this case. Our mission is ensuring the safety of every member of the public and we will work tirelessly to do so."

Detroit Free Press