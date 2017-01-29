Eaton County dismissed from lawsuit over teen's fatal shooting

(Photo: Nicolas, Emma, Custom)

EATON COUNTY, MICH. - EATON COUNTY - Eaton County has been dismissed from a federal civil lawsuit filed by the family of a 17-year-old unarmed Mulliken teen who was shot and killed by an Eaton County Sheriff's Department sergeant during a traffic stop nearly two years ago.

Attorneys for Deven Guilford's family filed paperwork agreeing to dismiss the county from the lawsuit Friday.

Eaton County Sgt. Jonathan Frost, who shot Deven Guilford seven times on Feb. 28 during a traffic stop on M-43 in Roxand Township, is the sole remaining defendant in the lawsuit.

A trial is scheduled for July 31.

"After completing depositions we did not feel that we would be able to establish, as as matter of law, that the county had patterns and practices that were blatantly unconstitutional," said Cynthia Heenan of Constitutional Litigation Associates, P.C., a Detroit law firm specializing in police misconduct litigation and representing the family Friday afternoon.

Brian Guilford, Deven Guilford's father, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in October of 2015, four months after Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd cleared Frost of criminal wrongdoing. It alleges Frost's "entire course of action was illegal and in violation of Deven's constitutional rights."

Eaton County Controller John Fuentes said Friday that Eaton County will continue to pay for Frost's legal expenses in the suit, as well as any settlement or judgement that could be awarded if the case goes to trial.

James Dyer, an attorney who was representing the county and will continue to represent Frost in the case, said Friday he wasn't surprised by the dismissal.

"I never thought the case against the county had any merit," he said.

Brian Guilford said Friday that he still feels Eaton County bears some responsibility for his son's death. The ordeal has been "frustrating" for his entire family, he said.

"More than anything I just don't want this to happen to anyone else."

Heenan said they were contacted by "quite a number of individuals who had had problematic interactions with Eaton County" in response to advertisements her firm placed in local newspapers asking area residents to contact them if they believed they had experienced Eaton County officers exhibiting aggressive behavior or using excessive force. They also asked to hear from people who had been pulled over by sheriff's office personnel after flashing their high beams.

"We were not able to find enough similar incidents that would establish a pattern similar to the force that was used," Heenan said.

Heenan said she believes the case against Frost will go to trial unless a settlement is reached.

According to his family, Deven Guilford was driving home from a basketball game at Liberty Church in Grand Ledge and was on his way to his girlfriend's home to watch movies when Frost pulled him over because the teen flashed his high beam lights at Frost. Frost was driving a new patrol vehicle and at least one other driver had complained that Frost's headlights were particularly bright.

A Michigan State Police investigation of the shooting included the review of video of the stop, both from Deven Guilford's cell phone — the teen was recording the traffic stop — and Frost's body camera.

Deven Guilford refused to give Frost his driver's license, registration and proof of insurance. Frost declined requests from Deven Guilford for his badge number.

Frost pulled Deven Guilford from the vehicle, and ordered him to lay on his stomach next to his vehicle. When Deven Guilford would not put both his hands behind his back as Frost was attempting to handcuff him, Frost fired his stun gun into Deven Guilford.

There is no video of the final moments of the traffic stop, but acording to Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd, the investigation determined an altercation then ensued, which ended in a snow-filled ditch. Deven Guilford was shot seven times.

Frost is still employed as a patrol sergeant with Eaton County, Fuentes said.

Brian Guilford said his family is preparing for a rally from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the State Capitol in Lansing in honor of the anniversary of Deven Guilford's death.

