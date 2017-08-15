Eclipse glasses with ISO number 12312 (Photo: KGW)

WEST MICHIGAN - Certified eclipse glasses are required to safely view the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday August 21, 2017. But as the eclipse draws near, glasses are becoming harder to find.

WZZM 13 called around to figure out where you can still find them.

Herrick District Library

Grand Rapids Public Libraries (giving away limited supply at all branches on Saturday)

Grand Rapids Opthomalogy

Kalamazoo Valley Museum (giving away at free viewing on Monday)

Hackley Public Library (has limited supply available now)

Lowes, Toys R'US and Walmart are sold out at all West Michigan locations.

Certified Online Venders (not sold out as of Aug. 15)

Agena Astro Products

Avenues of the Sky (5-pack)

Eclipse Glasses by American Paper Optics (25 minimum)

