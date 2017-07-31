Photographing the Solar Eclipse

What you need to photograph the total eclipse on August 21st.

With the prevalence of smart phones, photography has become a relatively attainable and inexpensive hobby.

The upcoming total solar eclipse will be one of the most documented celestial events in history.

Amateur and professional photographers alike will be flocking to the path of the total eclipse, extending across the United States for their chance to preserve this moment in history.

In addition to a good camera, either digital or film, you'll want a telescoping lens for close-up shots and a solar filter to protect both your eyes and the sensor inside the camera. A sturdy tripod will make a big difference in the quality and crispness of your photos.

Mark's Photo and Video on Division Street just south of Grand Rapids has numerous products and access to catalog ordering.

