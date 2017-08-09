VERIFY: Can the eclipse damage your eyes? And your smartphone?

This combination of photos shows an annular solar eclipse, as seen from the Estancia El Muster, near Sarmiento, Chubut province, 1600 kilometres south of Buenos Aires on February 26, 2017. (Photo: ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Gettyimages, This content is subject to copyright.)

MICHIGAN - The short answer: protect your eyes and your phone during eclipse viewing.

Many are gearing up to view the solar eclipse, which is just a short two weeks away. But without the right preparation it could be damaging for your eyes and your phones. Our Verify team set out to figure out the best way to avoid . Here is what we found.

Can viewing the eclipse damage your eyes?

Yes, viewing the eclipse without proper eye wear can damage your eyes in both the long and short run. Astrophysicist Brian Koberlein said that the recent demand for safe viewing glasses has led to the generation of a lot of fake ones. Koberlien said that your safest bet is checking the certified list put out by the American Astronomical Society. There are all sorts of fake glasses out there currently, even some that claim to meet the correct ISO standard of 12312-2.

Michigan viewers will only have a partial viewing of the eclipse, so certified eclipse glasses are necessary during the entire viewing period.

Unless you're viewing the eclipse in totality or through an astronomers telescope-- do not remove those glasses while viewing.

Can taking eclipse photos damage your phone?

The short answer is 'potentially'. NASA does not advise that people use their smartphones for partial eclipse photography. But if you choose to take photos on your smartphone you will need a solar filter, which is similar in function to those glasses you'll be wearing.

