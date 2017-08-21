What time you can see the eclipse from your city

Photo: Rob Stothard, Getty Images (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

One of the biggest questions we’ve gotten about the Aug. 21 solar eclipse is, “ok...so you’ve told me it’s happening, but what time?”

West Michigan not quite in the path of totality, but more than 80 percent of the sun will be blocked in most of the area.

If you are sticking around the area to watch the eclipse, here is when it will happen.

Grand Rapids: 2:22 p.m. moon will obscure 80.8 percent of the sun

Holland: 2:21 p.m. moon will obscure 81.9 percent of the sun

Kalamazoo: 2:23 p.m. moon will obscure 82.8 percent of the sun

Rockford: 2:22 p.m. moon will obscure 80 percent of the sun

Muskegon: 2:21 p.m. moon will obscure 80.4 percent of the sun

If your city isn't on the list, check out this interactive map from Vox that tells you what time you can catch the eclipse.

