WZZM 13, Grand Rapids Public Museum partner to host Eclipse Party

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - What are your plans on August 21?

If you have any interest in space phenomena, Aug. 21 is the day part of the country will see a total solar eclipse. We here in West Michigan will see a partial eclipse, which is still pretty amazing -- and WZZM 13 partnering with the Grand Rapids Public Museum to celebrate.

Christie Bender from GRPM and Dave DeBruyn, astronomy expert from the Chaffee Planetarium, joined the Weekend Morning team with more on what to expect. Dave explained that there hasn't been an eclipse like this one since 1918. A narrow swath of the nation will experience the eclipse in totality.

If you plan to view the eclipse in West Michigan you need to use special glasses to protect your eyes since doing so, without them could cause damage. Special viewing glasses will be available at the Eclipse Party sponsored by WZZM 13 at the GRPM.

Hands on activities for the day will include:

Making solar system bracelets

Decorating personal eclipse shades

Designing and building space craft

Making eclipse projectors, and MORE!

The party will include a meal deal, multiple shows on the half hour of "Eclipses and Phases of the Moon" in the Chaffee Planetarium, and a live stream of the total eclipse will be shown in the Meijer Theater.

The Eclipse Party runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with shows in the Chaffee planetarium and a live stream of the total eclipse shown in the Meijer Theater. The Eclipse Party activities are included with general admission to the museum.

