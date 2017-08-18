123 Michigan schools are starting early this year

Group of students standing in a row near a school bus, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

WEST MICHIGAN - More than 120 schools in Michigan received waivers from the state to start the school before Labor Day. There has been an 11-year ban on public schools starting before the first weekend in September.

Many districts in West Michigan are included in this, and some are starting as early as Monday, Aug. 21.

Grandville Public Schools will be beginning classes on Monday, and Kentwood Public Schools and Lowell Public Schools will be starting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

As this school year starts, here are some reminders to help students succeed:

Start the day off with a good breakfast that should include a protein and fruit

Turn phones, tablets and the TV off before bed

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends children aged 6-12 get 9-12 hours of sleep.

Teens need 8-10 hours of sleep each day.

