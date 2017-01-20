38 Michigan schools could be slated for closure by state

Muskegon Heights Academy High School, file photo. (Photo: Eric Lloyd, WZZM)

Today, the state School Reform Office made the long-awaited announcement of which consistently poor-performing schools in Michigan could be forced to close. The list includes Muskegon Heights Academy, two schools in Kalamazoo, and three in Benton Harbor.

State law allows for forced closure if the schools rank in the bottom 5% for academic performance for multiple years in a row. In this case, these schools have been at the bottom in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

A final determination will come in late February or early March, after the school reform office decides whether closing any of the schools below would cause a hardship for students. If closing the school presents a hardship, the state will choose from a range of interventions the law allows. That could include a CEO taking over the school's academics, the principal and half the staff being replaced, or the school being converted into a charter school.

Leaders with Muskegon Heights Academy released a statement Friday afternoon saying they remain committed to improving student achievement. “I am confident that once SRO comes here to meet with us, they will see the steady progress our students are making and have a better understanding of the undue hardship school closure would cause,” said Alena Zachery-Ross, Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Superintendent. “Our staff is focused on improving student achievement and this type of distraction only causes uncertainty.”

A list of all schools on the list for possible closure can be found on the state's website.

Detroit Free Press, WZZM