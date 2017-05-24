5 local students' work advances to national 'Americanism' contest

Five students at St. Paul the Apostle School learned their entries in the annual Americanism contest are continuing on to the next step of the competition on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Five students at St. Paul the Apostle School learned their entries in the annual Americanism contest are continuing on to the next step of the competition today.

Winners in three different levels were announced by the Americanism committee and AMVETS at an assembly Wednesday, May 24.

St. Paul students won in the post, district and state levels. The state winners get to move on to the national competition.

"This is pretty amazing for the size of our school," said third grade teacher Kathleen Swain.

According to the AMVETS website, the Americanism program is a patriotic program the organization offers schools and youth organizations as a resource for teaching children in kindergarten through 12th grade about their American heritage, civics and citizenship.

This year's theme is, "Why is the Constitution important to me?"

Entry requirements vary for different grades:

Kindergarten and first graders participated in a coloring contest of a flag and answered few basic questions.

Second through fourth graders created posters with the Americanism theme. They also wrote a paragraph about their work.

Sixth through eighth graders wrote an essay based on the theme.

For more information, including how to participate, click here.

