Aquinas College campaign strengthens STEM education

(Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Aquinas College is introducing the "Contributing to More" campaign. The campaign is a $58 million investment, which is the largest investment in the history of the college.

The investment will go toward new science facilities, enhancements to technology, scholarship and professorship support and campus beautification to support the college's concentration on science, technology, engineering and math.

“‘Contributing to More’ stands for our core mission of developing students who make a difference ​at home, in their careers, their communities, and throughout the world,” ​said Dr. Kevin Quinn, president of Aquinas College. “As we’ve outlined our plan for growth and transformation, it’s been clear that our supporters share our vision and commitment to create a vibrant, ethical workforce.”

The science facility will house new in-demand programs including Health Science, Geospatial Techniques and Engineering, through the college’s partnership with Western Michigan University. The campaign will also include funding for the Wege Institute for Sustainability and Economicology.

As part of the campaign supporters of the college have fully funded the $4 million Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Chapel. The chapel is scheduled to open this fall. It will be the first building int he college's 131-year history to be constructed specifically as a chapel on campus.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV