Best West Michigan high schools for STEM education

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Wednesday, Nov. 8 is National STEM Day, a time set aside to celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. At some schools, the acronym is STEAM, with the additional "A" standing for art.

STEM education plays an important role in today's society because most of the fastest growing occupations in the country fall into the science, technology, engineering or math fields. Getting kids interested in those subjects can pave the way to a fruitful future.

To celebrate National STEM Day, we're highlighting some of the best high schools across West Michigan for STEM education, as ranked by niche.com.

Allegan County

Plainwell High School (#74 in state)

Berrien County

St. Joseph High School (#34 in state)

Andrews Academy (#107 in state)

Cass County

Edwardsburg High School (#126)

Calhoun County

Marshall High School (#88 in state)

Kalamazoo County

Portage Central High School (#46 in state)

Portage Northern High School (#65 in state)

Hackett Catholic Prep (#81 in state)

Kalamazoo Christian High School (#103 in state)

Kent County

East Grand Rapids High School (#16 in state)

Forest Hills Central High School (#22 in state)

Forest Hills Northern High School (#33 in state)

GRPS - Lincoln School (#41 in state)

Forest Hills Eastern High School (#66 in state)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School (#73 in state)

West Michigan Aviation Academy (#82 in state)

Grandville High School (#98 in state)

Rockford High School (#111 in state)

GRPS - City High/Middle School (#112 in state)

Grand River Prep (#115 in state)

Lowell High School (#120 in state)

Grand Rapids West Catholic High School (#125 in state)

Mason County

Ludington High School (#128 in state)

Muskegon County

North Muskegon High School (#122 in state)

Mona Shores High School (#124 in state)

Ottawa County

Black River Public Middle/High School (#47 in state)

Spring Lake High School (#72 in state)

Grand Haven High School (#76 in state)

Jenison High School (#79 in state)

Van Buren County

Mattawan High School (#75 in state)

