Betsy DeVos speaks in Grand Rapids, protesters gather outside

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Protestors gathered outside of DeVos Place Wednesday where the Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was the keynote speaker at the annual dinner for the Acton Institute.

Many people we spoke to outside were upset with what they see as her lack of support for the public school system. They carried signs that read "Ghoul of Schools," "Betsy DeVos - Killer of Education" and "Cruella DeVos".

Jack Prince, is a retired teacher and was one of dozens who showed up to protest.

"Public schools served us greatly for decades they were what all Americans wanted which was an equal opportunity. It's not based on your race, it's not based on how much money you can spend, its based on you living in a neighborhood and opening a door of the public schools. That door is being closed." he told us.

She has recently reversed the Obama administration's policy on campus sexual assaults. Saying the Obama administration “weaponized” the U.S. Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights to work against students and schools.

