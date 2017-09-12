Calvin College, GVSU ranked as best colleges in Midwest

Calvin College sign on campus. (Photo: Provided)

U.S. News and World Report ranked Calvin College as the top overall regional university in the Midwest. Calvin College also won the top spot last year.

The magazine also ranked Grand Valley State University at the third best public regional university in the Midwest.

The rankings are determined based on factors like graduation rates, faculty resources, peer assessment and academic excellence.

