Christian schools in Michigan work to improve diversity

Holland Christian High School (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Christian schools in Michigan are working with the Cultural Intelligence Center to improve their diversity and inclusion efforts.



Officials of Grand Rapids Christian Schools and Holland Christian Schools said the goal of the three-year effort is to develop road maps to improve their organizations, and equip their faculty, staff, students and families to work more effectively.



The research institute based near East Lansing plans to perform an audit of both systems this fall. Next school year, the schools will team up to train faculty, staff and leaders.



Sandra Upton is the center's vice president of educational initiatives. She says the schools' willingness to evaluate their current diversity and inclusion efforts, identify ways to improve, and develop a culturally intelligent strategic plan that is measurable and sustainable is to be commended.

