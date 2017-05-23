East Kentwood High School home to Michigan's Teacher of the Year

East Kentwood High School teacher Luke Wilcox named Michigan Teacher of the Year on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

KENTWOOD, MICH. - An East Kentwood High School teacher was named Michigan Teacher of the Year today at a surprise assembly.

Luke Wilcox is a math teacher and is described by his colleagues as someone who lives and breathes education.

State Superintendent Brian Whiston made a special trip to congratulate him at the event on Tuesday, May 23.

"I was emotional like walking up on the stage, like teary eyed, high fives from the students -- it was awesome," said Wilcox. "I see this as a huge opportunity for me to share the story of what we do here at East Kentwood High School and also try to positively influence public education in the state of Michigan."

EKHS was also given $1,000 from the Steensma Agency on behalf of Meemic Insurance Company as part of Wilcox's recognition.

The Michigan Teacher of the Year is selected by a committee that reviews nominees from teachers throughout the year.

