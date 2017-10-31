GPRS teacher put on leave after physical altercation with a student

The Grand Rapids Public Schools logo. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Kent Hills Elementary teacher, Robert Spaeth, was involved in an altercation with a student that put him on leave several weeks ago.

The student involved alleged, in a Facebook video, that he was choked and physically removed from the classroom on October 12.

Spaeth was placed on paid leave immediately following the incident, according to John Helmholdt with Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The district handed their investigation over to the police and Kent County Prosecutor who conducted their own investigation and found the incident did not elevate to the level of 'assault.'

But Spaeth's actions did break GRPS' code of conduct.

Spaeth has not returned to work since being put on leave.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

