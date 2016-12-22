GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum hosts the "Snowflake Break" allowing families to take part in activities and exhibits for free with admission.
For more information, listen to the interview above or click here.
(© 2016 WZZM)
Kamady Rudd talked to leaders from the Grand Rapids Public Museum about how your children can enjoy winter break with them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum hosts the "Snowflake Break" allowing families to take part in activities and exhibits for free with admission.
For more information, listen to the interview above or click here.
(© 2016 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs